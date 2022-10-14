Alabama’s Bryce Young will be a game-time decision against No. 6 Tennessee: ‘I know he thinks he can play’

The question that all of college football is looking to have answered is the health of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young, who missed Alabama’s game against Texas A&M in Week 6 with a throwing-shoulder injury, has practiced this week on a limited basis as Nick Saban’s team prepares to travel to Knoxville for a matchup up with No. 6 Tennessee.

College football fans will have to wait another day in order to receive the answer to the question of the week.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday on his weekly radio appearance. “And I think it comes down to, ‘Does he feel, and do we feel ,that he can throw the ball effectively enough?’ He’s not going to hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it.

“He’s done it on a limited basis. So, that’s the question, and nobody is going to know that until Saturday comes. He won’t know, I won’t know, nobody will know it. I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play, and we’ll see.”

Against Texas A&M, Alabama’s offense struggled, losing three fumbles and throwing an interception to keep the Aggies in the game.

The Crimson Tide gained just 111 yards through the air with backup quarterback Jalen Milroe under center.

Even with one of the top defenses in the country, Alabama will have to put up points in order to compete with Tennessee, which boasts one of the top offenses in the country.

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Vols lead the country in yards per game (547.8), are seventh in the country in passing yards per game (340.4) and are second in the country in points per game (48.8).

The Vols have lost 15 consecutive matchups against Alabama, and Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee.