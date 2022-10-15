Alabama’s Bryce Young appears to be on track to start vs. Tennessee: report

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is reportedly expected to start in the Crimson Tide’s major SEC matchup against Tennessee on Saturday.

No. 3 Alabama hits the road for Neyland Stadium in one of the major marquee matchups of the SEC schedule. But concerns over whether Young would be able to play, let alone start, cast a shadow on the team as he made his way back from a sprained right shoulder.

According to ESPN, Young is expected to start, but that remained a game-time decision. There’s reportedly “cautious optimism” as to whether his troubled shoulder will be ready to go.

Nick Saban addressed Young’s injury during his weekly radio spot.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday. “And I think it comes down to, ‘Does he feel, and do we feel, that he can throw the ball effectively enough?’ He’s not going to hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it.

“He’s done it on a limited basis. So, that’s the question, and nobody is going to know that until Saturday comes. He won’t know, I won’t know, nobody will know it. I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play, and we’ll see.”

Against Texas A&M, Alabama’s offense struggled, losing three fumbles and throwing an interception to keep the Aggies in the game. The Crimson Tide gained just 111 yards through the air with backup quarterback Jalen Milroe under center.

Crimson Tide will need all the help they could get against No. 16 Tennessee.

The Vols are looking to beat Alabama for the first time in 16 years.

The matchup gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET.

