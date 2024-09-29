Alabama’s 17-year-old star receiver writes blunt 2-word message on eye black ahead of breakout game

True freshman Ryan Williams put on a show on Saturday, and he had a blatant message to go along with it.

The Alabama receiver is just 17 years old, yet he looked like a superstar veteran against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night.

Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown for the second-seeded Crimson Tide in their epic 41-34 victory over Georgia in a rematch of last season’s SEC title game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After he made an impressive 54-yard grab, cameras zoomed in on him, and they caught a stern message on his eye tape.

Williams had the words “KILL EVERYBODY” written in white marker on his black tape.

In somewhat ironic fashion, he (not literally) killed Georgia, as his 75-yard touchdown was the game-winner, despite Alabama squandering their own 28-point lead.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT ALABAMA-GEORGIA GAME TO CHANTS OF ‘USA,’ ‘FOUR MORE YEARS’

Williams was the hero after Alabama suddenly found themselves in desperation mode. Alabama allowed a 67-yard touchdown to Georgia to find themselves down a point, but it took just one play from Jalen Milroe to Williams to regain the lead.

The Bulldogs faced a 4th and 2 with 1:22 to go at the Bama 47, and Carson Beck found Colbie Young for the first down. Three plays later, the Bulldogs were in the red zone. But Beck was intercepted after going in the end zone, and with the touchback, Bama was able to knee out the clock to get the victory.

The loss marked Georgia’s third since the 2021 season, all of which have come against Alabama – it should be noted the Bulldogs did beat Bama in the 2022 national championship.

Bama improved to 4-0 with the victory, and it’s now a question of whether they will be ranked two or three in the polls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama will head to Vanderbilt next week, while the Bulldogs will host Auburn.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.