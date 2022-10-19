Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit female Tennessee fan after loss

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly made contact with a Tennessee fan on the field following Saturday’s game, as he was heading towards the locker room.

One fan who rushed the field after the game, was seen on video making contact by the Alabama receiver in a video circulated on social media Tuesday night.

OutKick reached out to the woman in the video, Emily Isaacs, who had already posted on her TikTok account. During the conversation, Isaacs confirmed it was her in the video, but had no further comment on the incident.

At time the time of this posting at 10 p.m. EST, the video is public.

In another video shared on Twitter, it shows Jermaine Burton making contact with another Tennessee fan during the celebration.

OutKick has reached out to Alabama and the SEC for comment on the matter, but has not yet heard back.