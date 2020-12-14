Alabama vs. Florida: SEC title game preview, kickoff time & more

The 2020 SEC Championship Game will be played between No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida.

The game may have had more on the line if Florida would have beaten unranked LSU in their matchup over the weekend, but the Tigers managed to pull out the biggest win on their resume this season.

Florida is a solid team. Kyle Trask is among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy as he’s put together a season where he’s racked up 3,717 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. His top receiver, Kadarius Toney, has 62 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdown catches. Kyle Pitts has 11 TD catches.

It will be up to the Gators defense to defend against a three-headed monster on the Alabama offense.

Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Devonta Smith have all had terrific seasons in 2020. Jones and Smith are also Heisman Trophy contenders in their own right.

Jones has 3,321 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes this season. Smith has 83 catches for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdown catches. Harris leads Alabama with 1,084 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. The offense has performed really well for Alabama.

The team hasn’t really been in any close games this season and have taken care of Texas A&M, Georgia and Auburn easily.

Florida might be able to give Alabama the test it needs before the College Football Playoff.

Here’s what you need to know about the SEC Championship game.

ALABAMA (10-0) VS. FLORIDA (8-2)

Date: Dec.19

Time (ET): 8 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta

RECENT SEC TITLE WINNERS

2019: LSU

2018: Alabama

2017: Georgia

2016: Alabama

2015: Alabama