Alabama stays alive in penultimate CFP rankings of 2024 as Miami faces trouble

Alabama continues to get the benefit of the doubt from the College Football Playoff committee.

Miami’s playoff hopes took a potentially fatal nosedive while Alabama’s got a boost Tuesday night in the last rankings before the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set next weekend.

The Hurricanes (10-2) moved down six spots, to No. 12 — the first team out of the projected bracket after suffering their second loss of the season. They are one spot behind the Crimson Tide (9-3), who won last week and moved up two spots to No. 11, where they are projected as the last team in.

It was the strongest indication yet that the selection committee is looking at more than mere wins and losses, but also at strength of schedule and other factors that appear to give the Southeastern Conference an edge.

Oregon stayed at No. 1 for the fifth straight week and will head into Saturday’s Big Ten title game as the only undefeated team in big-time college football.

The pairings for college football’s first 12-team playoff will be set Sunday, the day after a slate of conference title games. The playoff games start Dec. 20, with the title game set for Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Here are the teams currently in the dance:

1. Oregon 12-0

2.Texas 11-1

3. Penn State 11-1

4. Notre Dame 11-1

5. Georgia 10-2

6. Ohio State 10-2

7. Tennessee 10-2

8. SMU 11-1

9. Indiana 11-1

10. Boise State 11-1

11. Alabama 9-3

12. Miami 10-2

The Associated Press contributed this report.