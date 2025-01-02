Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe declares for NFL Draft

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe announced on Thursday that he is declaring for this year’s NFL Draft.

In an announcement on social media, Milroe thanked “my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” his family, teammates and “the entire Alabama family.”

“Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level. Through every win, every tough loss, and any criticism along the way, my love and dedication to this game has never wavered,” Milroe wrote. “Each day, my gratitude for the opportunity to play this sport I love only grows stronger.

“With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!”

Milroe posted a career-high 2,844 passing yards in the 2024 season; his 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground this season were also the most he had with Alabama.

Milroe is not likely to be an early first-rounder, but it should not be much of a surprise if he does wind up being taken on the first night of the draft this April.

His college career did not end on a high note as his Crimson Tide fell to Michigan, 19-13, in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday.

In what seemed like déjà vu from the Rose Bowl the previous season, the Alabama offense was stopped by the Wolverines’ defense on fourth down on the other side of the field. Milroe went 16-for-32 for 194 yards and ran for just four.

In all, Milroe played 38 games with Alabama, completing 64.3% of his passes for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions; on the ground, he ran for a total of 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Milroe figures to join a quarterback class that will feature Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. It remains to be seen what Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck will do.

