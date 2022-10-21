Al Michaels’ comments about Taylor Swift on ‘Thursday Night Football’ blasted on social media

The Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday night left social media buzzing, but not for reasons you might expect.

Prime Video’s play-by-play announcer Al Michaels made some comments during the game related to singer Taylor Swift.

During the broadcast, the music superstar teased her new album “Midnights,” and Michaels proceeded to make comments about what he believed was the target demographic for Swift’s music.

“You have four sons. If you had a daughter, she’d be over the moon. I have a granddaughter who is completely over the moon right now … Nobody more popular among the teenage girl group than Taylor Swift,” Michaels told broadcasting partner Kirk Herbstreit during the “TNF” broadcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It is important to note, that he did follow up those comments by adding Swift is a “fantastic performer.” But his initial comments did not go over well on Twitter.

The 32-year-old singer has won 11 Grammy Awards and men, women, teenagers and celebrities have been known to be fans of her music. However, a large part of her fan base consists of young females.

Swift’s brand has largely been centered around the pain of relationships, growing up and experiencing life.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘MIDNIGHTS’ TEASER TRAILER REVEALED DURING ‘THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’ AHEAD OF ALBUM RELEASE

LEGENDARY BROADCASTER AL MICHAELS SUGGESTS WHAT THE NFL ‘WOULD LOVE’ WHEN IT COMES TO DANIEL SNYDER

Michaels’ comments were a reflection of his personal views about the music, but Twitter largely voiced its displeasure about the comments.

On the field, the highlight of the Thursday night game happened late in the first half when New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw two pick-sixes.

Another moment that had social media buzzing during the game came when cameras caught an exchange between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. Murray went to the sidelines after a timeout was called and was seen yelling at his head coach.

The pair continued the exchange until wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins separated them.

Back to Swift … It is worth nothing that her music has evolved over the years as her fan base has aged with her.

She has sold over 200 million records worldwide over her career and taken home 34 American Music Awards.

For his part, Michaels has never shied away from sharing his opinions during a broadcast. Oftentimes, he will even make references to the point spread late in a game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift’s latest album “Midnights” was released Friday and is her tenth studio album.