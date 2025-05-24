AirBnB owners share shock of finding shirtless Bill Belichick on their doorbell camera: ‘Creepy old guy’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick went viral in November 2023 after appearing shirtless on doorbell camera footage outside a home.

The video resurfaced shortly after rumors of Belichick’s later confirmed relationship with Jordon Hudson began. Reports originally stated that the home belonged to Hudson.

But according to Pablo Torre, it was actually an AirBnB in Winthrop, Mass., and he had the couple who owned the home on his show to speak about the shock when they realized that the eight-time Super Bowl champion was on their doorstep.

“We saw the Ring video in the morning, not knowing who this was,” the woman, who opted to stay anonymous, said, “but it was an older gentleman with a very young woman who checked in the night before.”

The woman’s husband then butted in, bringing up his wife’s concerns about this mysterious man.

“She’s said, ‘She’s with this creepy old guy.’ She thought her relative or a drug dealer was the first thing because of the age discrepancy. Remember you went, ‘Must be a freaking coke dealer.’ I was like, ‘What? Come on.

“So that was her first reaction. And then I start looking [and] I’m like, ‘That does look like Belichick!’”

The owners of the home said Hudson had booked the stay. They added they had invited her to play golf, and that she had replied that she preferred a “men’s senior shaft.”

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time,” the woman said.

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship was confirmed, but reports have said they began dating in early 2022. It’s been rumored that they met on an airplane the year before.

Hudson recently ripped Torre for “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted” reporting.

Torre previously reported that Hudson had been banned from the University of North Carolina football complex earlier in May. However, the university released a statement denying that report shortly after Torre’s report came out.

The 73-year-old and 24-year-old made their relationship public last year. And Hudson gained more notoriety last month when she interrupted a CBS interview with Belichick.

