AI-generated voice of announcer of Al Michaels set to tackle Paris Olympics recaps

As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris draws closer, a high-profile announcer is set to lend his voice to the Games coverage.

But longtime NFL play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels will not be doing the heavy lifting.

An artificial intelligence generated version of Michaels’ voice will be used for Olympic recaps, NBC announced. The AI-powered voice of Michaels will narrate Olympic video highlights for the company’s streaming platform.

Fans will be able to customize the recaps based on their personal preferences and watch key moments from specific sports. The innovative tool built into “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will feature highlight packages up to 10 minutes long.

The “first-of-its-kind, personalized experience” is expected to provide millions of potential customizations, NBCUniversal said in a press release.

Michaels said that while he initially had doubts, he quickly warmed up to the idea of having an AI-backed version of his voice narrate sports highlights.

“When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” Michaels said. “Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Michaels has worked during the Olympic Games in the past. He called the “Miracle on Ice” game when the United States national ice hockey team upset the USSR in the 1980 Olympics.

In the final minutes of the game, Michaels delivered the iconic line, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” which remains cemented in U.S. Olympic lore.

Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 and became the lead announcer of “Sunday Night Football.” He began calling games for Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” in 2022. The upcoming 2024 season will mark Michaels’ record 40th year as an NFL primetime play-by-play announcer.

