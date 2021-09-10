Aggie yell leader reminds fans not to shout vulgar language

Texas A&M’s raucous stadium crowd, nicknamed the 12th Man, got a little too frisky for the school’s liking last week during the historic red, white, and blue game.

Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas sent out a university-wide email afterwards reminding students and fans alike to exhibit “Core Values” at the games.

“Texas A&M is a cut above the rest. As Aggies, we show and live out our Core Values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service in all that we do,” Salinas said in the email. “Sporting events are the front porch of representing Texas A&M spirit and tradition, and our Core Values should be shown to the millions of people watching worldwide.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Apparently the naughty student section was chanting “bulls–t” and making other rude noises at officials during the Aggies’ game against Kent State.

“Whenever we disagree with something, especially at a sporting event, we have always expressed our disapproval in a unique way — by hissing,” Salinas said. “This is a way to distinguish ourselves from every other fanbase in the country, another tradition that has set us apart from all the others.”

Salinas continued the lecture.

“Let us be sure that the tradition of good sportsmanship and Aggie hospitality are alive and well throughout this year,” Salinas said. “Let us strive to constantly embody our university’s Core Values and have our opponents leave Kyle Field knowing that Aggieland is a special place, and that the 12th Man is a world class fan base unlike any other.”

Apparently Yell Leaders wield quite the influence at Texas A&M, and if there was enough profanity coming from the stands to warrant a virtual spanking, then there was probably much more said that isn’t fit to print.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aggies hit the road this weekend for a showdown with a (1-0) Colorado team in Boulder.