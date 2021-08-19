Zaki Anwari, a national youth team soccer player, died after he fell off a USAF Boeing C-17 on Monday, according to Ariana News. His death was later confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anwari, who was 19 years old, was reportedly trying to hold onto the outside part of the American military aircraft. On Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force said that it was reviewing what happened when civilians swarmed the airplane before it eventually took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations released a statement regarding the incident. It said that they would review all available information pertaining to the C-17 aircraft and the death of Afghan civilians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In addition to online videos and press reports of people falling from the aircraft on departure, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar,” the statement read via Sky News. It added that the review will be “thorough to ensure we obtain the facts regarding this tragic incident.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased,” the statement concluded.

At least five people were reportedly killed during the chaos in Afghanistan.