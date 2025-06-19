AEW star Brody King wears ‘abolish ICE’ shirt before match in Mexico

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling star Brody King wore an “Abolish ICE” T-shirt as the company held “Grand Slam Mexico” in Mexico City on Wednesday night.

King was a part of a 14-person tag-team match with Adam Cole, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Bandido Daniel Garcia and Templario. The pro wrestling stars defeated the team of Dax Harwood, Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer and Volador Jr.

The event took place in Arena México and featured wrestlers from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) – one of the top promotions in Mexico.

King’s apparent call to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) came as he showed support for protestors in Los Angeles who were against the raids that took place in the city. The protesters took a violent turn at several points during the week, with law enforcement officers being injured, autonomous vehicles being set on fire and stores being looted.

He shared a post from Mexican makeup artist Jose Corella, which started “Let me be clear.”

“What’s happening in Los Angeles right now is not only morally reprehensible – it’s legally indefensible. This is a sanctuary city, a designation that was democratically voted on and enacted into law by the residents of this city – not by political opportunists grandstanding from a golf course in Florida,” the message read.

“Let me be clear: being undocumented in the United States is not a criminal offense. It is a civil violation. That means it holds the same legal weight as running a stop sign on a bicycle, setting off a firework after a drink, or selling unlicensed fan merch on Etsy. It is subject to civil penalties – typically a fine – not imprisonment, not detention, and certainly not extrajudicial abduction.

“Dragging someone off the street at gunpoint, without a warrant or due process, and forcing them into an unmarked vehicle operated by armed, plainclothed agents is not law enforcement – it is armed kidnapping. And armed kidnapping is a felony – a real one.

“So, if you’re going to obsess over who is *illegal,* start by looking at the heavily armed individuals violating constitutional protections under the guise of enforcing the law. Because what they’re doing is criminal, not the people they’re targeting.”

Since then, similar messages have been shared by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City FC.

President Donald Trump has since doubled down on his support of ICE in Los Angeles and called on ICE officers to expand their efforts to other cities.