AEW star Adam Cole says he’s ‘going to be gone for a while’ in emotional address at All In: Texas

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole was pulled from his match against Kyle Fletcher as the company’s founder Tony Khan said he was not medically cleared to compete at All In: Texas on Saturday afternoon

Cole was forced to relinquish the AEW TNT Championship because of it. Khan put the TNT title on the line in a four-way match between Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes. Before the match began, Cole addressed the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and suggested he was going to be out of action for a long time.

“Very sorry that I let everybody down. I can’t wrestle tonight. I have some health issues going on at the moment that not only will not allow me to defend this championship tonight but I am going to be gone for a while.” Cole said in his emotional remarks.

“I don’t even want to think about talking about retiring because I am not in the right headspace, but I wanted to take this opportunity to come out and talk to you all if this is indeed goodbye because you are the best damn wrestling fans in the world.”

Cole thanked wrestling fans for their support of him through all the promotions he’s been in. He was later joined in the ring by his Paragon stablemates Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly.

He didn’t disclose the injury. Fightful Select reported Cole was dealing with a concussion.

Rhodes won the championship in the four-way match.

Cole joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021, making his stunning debut at All Out. He immediately thrust himself into heated feuds. One of the bigger ones came with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) as the two put their differences aside to team up and eventually win the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, eventually leading to Cole turning on MJF.

But a major ankle injury kept him out of in-ring action for about six months, from December 2023 to May 2024. He would rekindle the MJF feud and put it to bed in December 2024.

Cole won the AEW TNT Championship at Dynasty in April over Daniel Garcia – it was the first AEW title of his career.

He made a name for himself in Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla before joining WWE in 2017. He was an NXT champion, NXT North American champion and NXT tag team champion with the company before joining AEW.