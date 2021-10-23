FOX Sports 

AEW announcer Jim Ross reveals skin cancer diagnosis

All Elite Wrestling announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has skin cancer.

The 69-year-old Ross tweeted Saturday that cancer on his ankle was confirmed and what comes next is still being decided.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: Jim Ross attends SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City.
(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Waiting on the radiologist study to determine treatment,” Ross wrote along with a photo of his ankle in a bandage. “Likely radiation.”

He posted while on his way to call “AEW Dynamite” Saturday in Orlando, and said he is “feeling great and ready to attack.”

TULSA, OK – AUGUST 23: Professional wrestling personality Jim Ross is seen in attendance during the UFC Fight Night event at the BOK Center on August 23, 2014 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ross, who began his broadcast career in 1974, has been AEW’s lead announcer since 2019 after more than two decades in various roles in WWE. He and Jerry “The King” Lawler were the soundtrack to WWE’s “Attitude Era.” He was inducted into the company’s hall of fame in 2007.