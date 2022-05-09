Adreian Payne, ex-college basketball standout, shot and killed in Florida, officials say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adreian Payne, a former college basketball standout at Michigan State who played four seasons in the NBA, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday, officials said.

Payne, 31, was identified as the victim in a shooting in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. ET. According to FOX35 Orlando, Payne was taken to a hospital after officers arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and taken to the Orange County Jail. He was at the scene at the time of his arrest, according to the station.

Payne was a standout at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He was twice selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team – in 2013 and 2014.

In the 2012-13 season, Payne averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans in 36 games. The next season, he helped the Spartans to a Big Ten Tournament championship. He averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game that year.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Payne with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and he later played with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In nearly three seasons in Minnesota, he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 99 games.

He would later play five games for the Orlando Magic before finding success in Europe. He was part of teams that won the French Cup and the Greek Basketball Cup in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He was recently playing for Juventus Utena in Lithuania.

Michigan State legend Magic Johnson was among those to lead the tributes to Payne on social media.

Police were still investigating the shooting.