Adam Hadwin’s electric celebration and subsequent tackle by security draws hilarious reaction from his wife

Adam Hadwin got a little bit more than he bargained for Sunday when he celebrated Nick Taylor’s win at the Canadian Open.

After Taylor sunk a ridiculous 72-foot eagle putt to win the tournament in a playoff, Hadwin rushed the green spraying champagne everywhere to celebrate with one of his best friends when he was tackled by a security guard. The moment immediately went viral during the night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, had a funny reaction to the entire ordeal.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted.

Jessica Hadwin would later quote-tweet her analysis from a new angle that surfaced.

LIV GOLFER MARTIN KAYMER HOPES CRITICS FROM PGA TOUR ‘MOVE TO JAPAN’ TO CONTINUE CAREERS AMID MERGER

“Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV,” she added.

Adam Hadwin, who grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia as Taylor did, said the tackle didn’t really faze him at all.

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

“I’m not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot eagle putt… to get it done, but what a way to go.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor’s the first Canadian in 69 years to win the national open. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood in the playoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.