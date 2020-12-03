Adam Gase admits fault with Jets' Sam Darnold: 'I came here to help him'

If the New York Jets are looking to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence, they may want to think about finding a new head coach first.

Adam Gase spoke to reporters on Thursday about the team’s struggles at quarterback and took full ownership over Sam Darnold’s lackluster performance this season.

“I came here to help him, to help him develop his career, and we haven’t been able to do that,” Gase said. “That’s why these next [five weeks], every game, is so important to keep trying to help him grow, keep trying to help him develop and see things the way he needs to see them and play the way that I’ve seen him play in certain games.”

The Jets are 0-11 but Darnold is 0-7 as starter after missing four games with a shoulder injury. The third-year quarterback has struggled to make anything happen on the offense. He’s 128 of 218 passes for 1,242 yards and three touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions and getting sacked 22 times.

“It’s frustrating for both of us. I think he’s trying to do everything he can possibly do,” Gase continued. “No offseason, short training camp — I would love to have had a lot of that time to work with him on a lot of different things. And then things didn’t go quite the way we wanted them to early in the year. It just kind of snowballed on us.”

While Gase thinks the burden falls on his shoulders, Darnold says he just hasn’t been playing well.

“First of all, I take full responsibility for the way I’ve played,” he said, via ESPN. “I haven’t played well enough. Like I continue to say every single week, we have great people in this organization. With that being said, everyone is going to take blame for certain part of us losing.”

The Jets are hoping to walk away with their first win of the season when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife on Sunday.

In their last meetup, the Jets won 34-3 over the Raiders with Darnold completing 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.