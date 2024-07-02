Aaron Rodgers’ whereabouts during unexcused Jets minicamp absence revealed: report

The New York Jets had a glaring hole in their mandatory minicamp roster, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not present before the team broke for their summer rest period prior to training camp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted that Rodgers let the team know that he was not going to make it to minicamp, but it still went down as an unexcused absence.

Well, according to SNY TV, that absence was a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

SNY added that Rodgers had planned the trip during his Achilles injury recovery.

The report goes on to say the Jets were made aware of Rodgers’ trip when minicamp dates were announced for June 11 and 12. However, despite the unexcused absence, SNY reported the Jets are not concerned that this will impact Rodgers heading into camp.

Rodgers was not absent for the entire offseason workout program for the Jets, as he was present for the team’s Phase 1 of voluntary workouts. While he did miss a week of Phase 2, Rodgers was present for every organized team activity.

Despite Rodgers being there with his Jets teammates during the offseason, some critiqued his absence from the mandatory minicamp, including legendary New England Patriot Julian Edelman.

“I think it’s a bad look for your leader, for whatever reason, to go and miss an unexcused absence,” Edelman said.

“I was with Tom Brady in his 25th year or 23rd year, and he started missing OTAs here and there, but he never missed a mandatory minicamp. I just thought it was a bad look.”

At that time, no one knew what Rodgers’ trip was, but considering his public acknowledgment of various retreats and ayahuasca usage, fans and sports personalities alike were making their assumptions.

However, Saleh and GM Joe Douglas did not show much qualm with this absence, especially considering Rodgers appearing throughout the summer to work with his team.

Rodgers’ debut for the Jets last season was a roller coaster, as a sold-out MetLife Stadium was in a frenzy with him running onto the turf with an American flag on “Monday Night Football.” However, just four snaps into his opening drive, Rodgers tore his Achilles, ending his season just as it was getting started.

The Jets have seen Rodgers recover well since that moment last September, and they are confident he will be ready for Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Jets seem to be more worried about Haason Reddick, the edge rusher they traded for this offseason who is holding out due to a contract dispute.

