Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play with top receivers as Packers face Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will likely be down three wide receivers when the team goes up against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Davante Adams is reportedly set to miss the game after he tested positive for COVID-19 and failed subsequent tests to be able to play. Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, making him unavailable for the game. ESPN reported Green Bay isn’t expected to activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling ahead of the game as he’s been on the mend with a hamstring injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In one of the biggest games of the season for the Packers, Rodgers will be down to just two of his top targets this season – Robert Tonyan and Aaron Jones.

It also means players like veterans Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis as well as Equanimeous St. Brown will have to make big differences in the game.

FORMER JETS COACH REX RYAN SAYS TEAM LACKS PASSION UNDER ROBERT SALEH’S LEADERSHIP

Out of those three, Cobb has been targeted the most. He has 14 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns since the Packers acquired him in a trade in the offseason. Lewis has been targeted 10 times for nine catches with 108 yards while St. Brown has only one catch on three targets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers has been known to perform well with scant options at times, but against a defense that is No. 1 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed, offense is not going to come as easily.