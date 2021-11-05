Aaron Rodgers talks unvaccinated status, ‘woke mob,’ advice from Joe Rogan and MLK

Aaron Rodgers fiercely defended his decision to remain unvaccinated, citing his own “research,” and he blasted the NFL for its “draconian” rules for players who opted to forgo the coronavirus vaccine.

The Green Bay Packers superstar appeared in an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday and rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments Rogan took when the podcaster was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

“I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I’m very proud of the research that went into that,” the Packers star added.

Rodgers also cited concerns about the potential of becoming infertile from the vaccines, despite experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine saying COVID-19 vaccines are not linked to infertility.

Rodgers said the Packers knew what his vaccination status was. He also complained about the protocols for the players.

“Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said. “If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?

“I have followed every single protocol to a T – minus the one I just mentioned because it actually makes no sense to me. My daily routine is the routine of an unvaccinated person.”

Rodgers said he consulted with Rogan about alternative treatments, including ivermectin, and called him a friend. In August, the FDA warned against those infected with COVID from using ivermectin.

AARON RODGERS ‘FURIOUS’ COVID VACCINATION STATUS WAS LEAKED AMID WHIRLWIND OF CRITICISM: REPORT

In addition to stating his case for not getting vaccinated, Rodgers invoked Martin Luther King Jr.

“As an aside, the great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that made no sense.’ In my opinion, it makes no sense to me. I test every single day. Every single day,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and will be forced into isolation for 10 days before he can return to Green Bay’s practice facility. He said he hopes to play next week against the Seattle Seahawks.

The reigning NFL MVP spent his offseason away from the Packers while blaming the front office for culture issues.

Rodgers got engaged in January to actress Shailene Woodley, who prides herself on making her own medicines. She told Flaunt Magazine in 2013 she lives an alternative lifestyle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils,” Woodley told the magazine. “I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”

Rodgers will be replaced by Jordan Love for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.