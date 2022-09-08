Aaron Rodgers takes swipe at division rivals’ fan bases who think this is their teams’ year

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even with the Green Bay Packers losing key players on offense during the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is still as confident as ever going into the 2022 regular season.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP took a swift jab at fans of the other teams in the NFC North – the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and the longtime rival Minnesota Vikings. According to FOX Bet, the Packers are a -189 favorite to win the division with the Vikings behind them at +275.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North,'” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic. “Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part.”

The Packers finished 13-4 last season, winning the NFC North for the third straight time and third under head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers missed only one game on his way to another MVP season.

Against NFC North opponents, he was 4-2 with 1,602 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and did not throw a single interception. The two losses came against the Vikings in Week 11 and the Lions in Week 18. Rodgers only played in 46% of the offensive snaps in Week 18, splitting time with Jordan Love.

Rodgers lost two key players on offense going into the 2022 season – Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Returning are Robert Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers and Robert Tonyan. The team signed Sammy Watkins and selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft.

Green Bay plays Minnesota to start the season Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.