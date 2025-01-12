Aaron Rodgers still has ‘a lot of juice left in the tank,’ NFL legend Brett Favre says

NFL fans will be watching closely this offseason what Aaron Rodgers decides to do with the next step in his career – will he pursue another year in the league or call it quits?

Rodgers had a tumultuous two years with the New York Jets, playing only one full season and throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. The team was 5-12 on the year. If he chooses to play again, Rodgers would be 42 years old come next December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor with the Green Bay Packers, told TMZ Sports in a recent interview he thinks there’s still some juice left in the 10-time Pro Bowler.

“I think I’m right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank,” he said. “”… I just think he still can play. You saw it this last game. You go, ‘Well, where’s that been?’

“That’s the Aaron Rodgers we know. He’s making all the throws, guys are responding to him, love playing with him. Where’s that been all year?”

Favre admitted he was “wrong” about how he thought Rodgers would have fared with the Jets.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP’S SON DELIVERS BRUTAL KNOCKOUT IN LACROSSE FIGHT

“If there’s any little inkling in him that wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level, then I would say do it,” he added.

Rodgers showed glimmers of what he could bring to the table, but the lack of consistency ultimately plagued the offense.

On top of that, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in the middle of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both the Jets and Rodgers have a ton of decisions to weigh in the next couple of days and weeks.