Aaron Rodgers spotted at Kentucky Derby amid Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancé Shailene Woodley are at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is in the middle of some drama with his current team.

Rodgers appeared to be wearing a top hat with a black blazer and purple shirt for the event. Woodley was also spotted with a fancy hat as well.

It’s unclear whether Rodgers will speak out about the ongoing drama between himself and the Packers organization but there may no better opportunity than Saturday at the Derby to do it.

Rodgers reportedly has an issue with the Packers’ front office. Yahoo Sports reported that the reigning MVP’s problem stems from the team picking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft without consulting him.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy addressed the Rodgers “issue” as the team prepared for the third day of this year’s draft.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader,” Murphy said.

The Packers have continuously reaffirmed their commitment to Rogers, but it appears the situation is going to come to a head at some point this summer.