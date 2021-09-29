Aaron Rodgers says Packers big win over 49ers was a ‘rough night’ for critics

Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers’ last-minute drive to beat San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was a “rough night” for critics who questioned his motivation after a dismal Week 1 performance.

The reigning NFL MVP came under fire for his lackluster performance against the New Orleans Saints earlier this month in a game where he threw zero touchdown passes and two interceptions. Fast forward to last weekend and the conversation is dramatically different.

“Well, it’s a rough night, I guess, for some of those ‘he doesn’t care’ campers,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. “I love the game, I love competing. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like having the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, late in the game.”

He continued: “That’s what we live for. That’s what we dream about. We don’t dream about kneel-downs at the end of games. We dream about … we got to go down and put the ball in position to either win it with a field goal or win it with a touchdown. That’s what we dream about.”

The 49ers were leading the Packers 28-27 when Rodgers went back out on the field with less than 40 seconds left to win the game — more than enough time for the veteran.

Rodgers likened the experience to watching legendary Niners quarterback Joe Montana’s 92-yard drive to win the 1989 Super Bowl.

“That’s what I wanted to do,” Rodgers said. “Drive your team down the field 92 yards and win a game.”

But Sunday night’s victory was about more than silencing the haters.

He said, “It was a measuring stick for our football team, I think to see how we matched up against another really good football team and I’m proud of our guys.”