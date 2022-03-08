Aaron Rodgers says he’ll be back with Packers in 2022, disputes reports about contract figures

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers shot down reports he had “signed” a massive contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Rodgers said in a tweet he planned to return to the Packers for the 2022 season, but added the reports about the contract were inaccurate.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that would make him the highest-paid player in league history. According to the report, Rodgers would be guaranteed $153 million.

Green Bay has yet to officially announce the contract extension.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL player who has had Rodgers on his radio show regularly, was the first to dispute the report of the contract figures.

Whether Rodgers was going to return to the Packers was still very much up in the air after the way the 2020 season ended and the drama that went into the 2021 season.

Rodgers appeared to have cleared the air enough with general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur during the 2021 offseason and throughout the regular season. Rodgers had ample support behind him going in, and even when he was facing criticism over the COVID-19 vaccine debate, in which he had to miss games due to contracting the illness after he told reporters he was “immunized.”

Rodgers led Green Bay to another 13-3 record which came with an NFC North division crown but an early playoff exit, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, picked up his second consecutive NFL MVP award – his fourth total. He racked up 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes with only four interceptions thrown.

With the early playoff exit, the rumors began to swirl around his future. The NFL Network reported Rodgers considered retiring altogether and even requesting a trade to the Denver Broncos but neither came to fruition.

Green Bay still has a few offseason decisions to make as the new league year is set to begin next week.