Green Bay fans were left in the dark for months regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team but there was at least one person in the Packers camp who was kept in the loop.

Rodgers said Wednesday that he regularly kept in contact with backup quarterback Jordan Love during his months-long standoff with the Packers front office because he knew the outcome of the situation would directly impact the trajectory of his career – a situation he was familiar with when he served as backup to Brett Favre.

AARON RODGERS OPENS UP ABOUT STANDOFF WITH PACKERS: ‘PEOPLE ARE COMING HERE TO PLAY WITH ME’

“I reached out a number of times [to] check on him [and] see how he’s doing,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “I didn’t hold things from him. I let him know where I was at mentally and what I was thinking about. And hopefully he appreciated that.

“I just felt that’s what I would want in that situation, just to hear from the guy. And also, there’s a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him.”

Rodgers said last week that his absence from offseason training had nothing to do with the drafting of Love, despite media speculation. On Wednesday, he reiterated that, saying he respects Love being “the guy” while he was gone and having to take a step back when he returned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I went through it for two years in the offseason, going in ’06 and ’07, I was the guy the entire offseason, going through quarterback school, going through most of the OTAs, taking all the reps, and then here comes Favrey coming back – and obviously I’m back on the bench,” he said.

“Thankfully I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he’s going through, so I just try to keep that in mind the entire time.”

Rodgers returned to training camp on July 28 after missing voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He explained that his decision to take a step back was over him feeling as if the Packers did not properly utilize him in building the roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think we can all understand Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination,” he said during a press conference at the time. “People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team and knowing that they can win a championship here and the fact that I haven’t been used in those discussions is what I wanted to change moving forward.”

The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers front office has begun to thaw out but general manager Brian Gutekunst has called it a “work in progress.”