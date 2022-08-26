Aaron Rodgers says backup QB Jordan Love is ‘master’ of Packers offense

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers drafted who they thought would be the heir to Aaron Rodgers’ throne sooner rather than later in Jordan Love.

Naturally, Rodgers has since won back-to-back MVPs and signed through the 2024 season, with zero signs of slowing down.

Love has gotten limited playing time in the NFL — he’s started just one game in which he only threw for 190 yards, and despite getting action in all three preseason games this year, his numbers aren’t eye-popping (55.4% pass completion rate, 437 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions).

He wasn’t great on Thursday, either, completing 16 of 26 for 148 yards and an interception.

But Rodgers, who at one point was upset with the selection of Love, gave the backup quarterback quite the praise after the Packers’ preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday and is looking way beyond the box score.

“I’m always harping on the little things,” Rodgers said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur is also looking past the numbers.

“I thought there was a lot of good things out there,” LaFleur said. “I always look at the numbers at the end of it and go, ‘That doesn’t make sense.’ I thought he did a lot of good things. We’ll take a look at the tape. I’m sure there’s always something you can clean up.”

The Packers need to make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option after this season.