The Broncos announced Thursday that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be their next head coach. So, naturally, there’s speculation quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be on the move to the Mile High City.

Hackett, who spent three years with Rodgers in Green Bay, received praise from the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and they reportedly had a great relationship. When rumors of Rodgers leaving the Packers surfaced, a clear destination was the Broncos due to the fact that the franchise has failed to find stability at the position since Peyton Manning retired.

Social media users on Twitter reacted to the news of Denver hiring Hackett and what it could mean for Rodgers.

Hackett, 41, has a long history in the NFL ranks. He got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2006 and 2007 seasons as the team’s offensive quality control coach and was hired by the Buffalo Bills for the same position in 2008 and 2009. He served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Hackett was with the Jacksonville Jaguars organization as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator before taking the same position under Matt LaFleur with the Packers from 2019 to 2021, coaching Aaron Rodgers and turning him into the 2020 MVP and potentially the 2021 MVP.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.