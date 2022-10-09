Aaron Rodgers rips Packers’ losing talk: ‘That’s not winning football’

Aaron Rodgers publicly ripped his teammates after the Green Bay Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London Sunday.

It was a shocking loss to many as the Giants tipped back-to-back passes by Rodgers late in the game to collect their fourth win of the season and drop the Packers to 3-2.

Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ stud cornerback, was asked about the loss and if he’s nervous about his team’s defense after losing to the Giants.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander told reporters. “But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep pattern. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Rodgers didn’t particularly care for that comment.

“I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

The Packers were nine-point favorites heading into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making this loss the worst by any favorite this season.

Green Bay had a chance to at least tie the game, or even go for two to take a one-point lead, when Rodgers led a late fourth quarter drive. The Giants’ defense was down many key starters, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who left the game with an injury. But it came through under the direction of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

On third and goal, Rodgers’ pass intended for Randall Cobb hit off the face mask of Kayvon Thibodeaux and was almost intercepted by a diving Tae Crowder before it hit the turf. Then, Martindale dialed up some more pressure, and Xavier McKinney flew off the left edge and swatted Rodgers’ pass for Allen Lazard to give the Giants the ball with less than 90 seconds remaining.

After taking a safety in the end zone to kill clock, Rodgers had a chance for a Hail Mary. But Oshane Ximines sacked him before he could get off a pass, ending the Packers’ last-ditch effort and giving the Giants another win under head coach Brian Daboll.

The Packers are still above .500 on the season at 3-2, but they haven’t looked as dominant as they have been in recent years. Last week, Rodgers led a drive in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby. And that came against a New England Patriots team that had to play rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback when Brian Hoyer left with a head injury.

Next week, the Packers play a surprising Jets team that’s 3-2 after dominating the Miami Dolphins on their home turf. Teddy Bridgewater left that game, and Skylar Thompson made his NFL debut under center for the Dolphins.