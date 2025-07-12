Aaron Rodgers refuses to sign autograph for fan because he didn’t know enough details about a 2005 game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers told a fan he wouldn’t sign an autograph at a golf course after the fan couldn’t answer a question about a game from Rodgers’ rookie season in 2005.

A viral TikTok showed Rodgers signing a line of autographs at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe Thursday.

One fan had a ticket for the Green Bay Packers’ Oct. 9, 2005, victory over the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers was a rookie backing up Brett Favre back then, and Green Bay won 52-3.

Rodgers got in the game late and completed one pass, which the fan pointed out.

“I remember you threw a pass,” the fan said.

But Rodgers wanted to test the fan’s memory.

“Who’d I throw it to?” Rodgers asked.

Rodgers completed the pass to former Packers fullback Vonta Leach for no gain. It came with just over five minutes left in the game and Green Bay sitting on a 49-point lead.

But the fan couldn’t recall who caught Rodgers’ pass.

“I don’t remember it like that. I was 16, 20 years ago,” the fan said.

Rodgers claimed he did remember, before announcing he wouldn’t give the fan the autograph.

“I remember,” he said. “You could look it up though. Then I would believe you, and then I would sign your thing. But since I don’t believe you, I’m not going to sign it.”

Rodgers then berated the fan as an “autograph hound.”

“You’re an autograph hound. Yeah, you are. You can’t fool me. You can’t fool me,” the quarterback said.