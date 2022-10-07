Aaron Rodgers ready to start ‘airing it out’ during London debut

Aaron Rodgers may need to pull his head coach aside and discuss some potential changes to the game plan.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers made the long trip across the pond to London for their game Sunday against the New York Giants.

But Rodgers is ready for a change. When reporters asked Rodgers during a media session Friday at the team hotel if he’d like head coach Matt LeFluer to let him throw the ball around some more, Rodgers didn’t mince words.

“Hell yeah, of course,” Rodgers said. “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Through the first four games, the back-to-back NFL MVP’s passing numbers are below his usual averages.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the league’s leading rusher, and the Packers’ backfield primarily consists of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

AARON RODGERS: DEVELOPMENT OF PACKERS YOUNG RECEIVERS WILL FACTOR INTO 2023 RETURN

“Our backs are two of our best players, so we’ve got to get those guys involved,” LaFleur told reporters after arriving at the team’s hotel. “If you look at New York’s defense situationally, they’re one of the best in ball. Both in the red zone and on third down. So the running game can alleviate just some of the stress that gets put on you in those situations if you’re not running the ball effectively.”

Another oddity this season is Rodgers has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Rodgers was also asked if he would do something similar to the Lambeau Leap in London if he does score a rushing touchdown.

GIANTS SHOW POSITIVE SIGNS POINTING TO DANIEL JONES PLAYING VS. PACKERS

“I might have to tag somebody in for me. I’m getting a little old for that,” the 38-year-old said.

The Packers are 3-1 and coming off an overtime win against the New England Patriots in Week 4. After that contest, Rodgers said he believed the way the team was winning was unsustainable.

The Giants and the Packers both landed in London Friday morning.

Rodgers mentioned he had plans to attend the U.S. women’s soccer team’s game against England at Wembley Stadium Friday. Instead, he said he will likely stay and the hotel and recharge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers are the last of the NFL’s 32 teams to play a game in London. The Packers’ opponent, the Giants, played in the inaugural NFL game in London at 2007.