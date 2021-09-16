Aaron Rodgers putting bad Week 1 performance in rearview

Aaron Rodgers had a bad performance in the Green Bay Packers‘ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

And the man who famously told reporters to “relax” a few years ago, isn’t sounding the alarm in the wake of the loss even if his QB rating was the lowest out of all qualifying quarterbacks last week.

“Look, we’ve won a lot of games around here. We’ve lost a few. But you move on. It doesn’t matter if you play incredible and put up 50 or you get blown out. You move on to the next opponent,” Rodgers told reporters Thursday, via the team’s website.

“There shouldn’t be some big drastic change and alteration to the way that we do things, the way we practice, the way we prepare. If it’s good enough to get you to this point, then it’s good enough from this point forward. Obviously, we gotta play better, but if we’re starting to freak out after one week, we’re in big trouble.”

The Packers have a Week 2 Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions. Both teams are 0-1.

Green Bay is riding a four-game winning streak against the Lions. The Pack last lost to Detroit in December 2018. Rodgers suffered a concussion early in that game and did not return. Green Bay was already eliminated from playoff contention at the time. DeShone Kizer played the remainder of the game.