Aaron Rodgers, others plead with Packers to sign Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews III has a supporter in Aaron Rodgers. And Randall Cobb. And David Bakhtiari and other members of the Green Bay Packers.

Matthews, of course, is a free agent linebacker. Rodgers is the star quarterback (for now), and Cobb a receiver and Bakhtiari a left tackle. All three posted to social media that they want Matthews back in the fold.

“BRING HIM BACK,” Rodgers posted.

Rodgers, of course, is believed to be in his last season with the Packers. He has made it fairly clear he would like to finish his career elsewhere. Still, his voice is being heard loud and clear by Packers brass — as evidenced by the team’s decision to re-sign Cobb. That took place after some serious lobbying from Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Matthews played for the Packers from 2009-18, turning into one of the most productive outside linebackers in team history. He made six pro bowls (2009-12, 2014, 2015) while with Green Bay. He was a fan favorite.

He last appeared in the NFL in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, playing 13 games and recording eight sacks and 10 solo tackles. At 35-years old, his best days are clearly behind him. If the Packers can get him to come cheap, then they undoubtedly will consider the rally cry of Rodgers and others.

At the same time, if Rodgers really wants to mend fences and have a say in the roster, he should tell the front office he’s willing to consider staying beyond the season. If not, what he says about signing past-their-prime former Packers shouldn’t carry any weight. And frankly, it’s fairly immature of him to think otherwise.