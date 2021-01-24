Aaron Rodgers on crucial call to kick late field goal down 8 points: 'I didn’t have a decision on that one'

Aaron Rodgers had the ball in his hands down the wire as the Green Bay Packers were looking to tie the NFC Championship or at least get even closer to the lead late in the game.

Rodgers, on 3rd-and-goal with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, threw an incomplete pass to Davante Adams. Rodgers may have had an opportunity to run the ball into the end zone or at least get close enough for Green Bay to try to go fourth a score on 4th-and-goal.

But on 4th-and-goal from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 8-yard-line, coach Matt LaFlauer decided to kick a field goal to bring the game to within five points with 2:05 left. Green Bay had all of their timeouts left and had forced three interceptions on three of the last four Tampa Bay drives.

But it would be the last time Rodgers would touch the ball.

The call was questioned loudly by fans watching the game on social media as LaFleur was quickly scrutinized.

Rodgers was asked about the play call after the game.

“I didn’t have a decision on that one. That wasn’t my decision. But understand the decision and thinking with all of our timeouts. But wasn’t my decision,” he said, via NFL Network.

He added: “This won’t haunt me, it’s just gonna hurt for a while.”

Rodgers said he was unsure what the next step was.

He finished the game 33-for-48 with 346 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Rodgers is now 1-4 in NFC Championships and the Packers will have to go back to the drawing board.