Aaron Rodgers mocks endorsements from ‘celebrities bought buy China’ ahead of presidential election

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows what’s at stake on Tuesday.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, one night after his team’s big win over the Houston Texans, Rodgers discussed the upcoming election.

The quarterback revealed that he is now registered to vote in New Jersey. But Rodgers and the show’s co-hosts also noted that Tuesday is also important because of the NFL trade deadline. During the end of Rodgers’ appearance, they referred to Tuesday as the “trade deadline” while discussing political issues like FEMA and financial aid to Ukraine.

While referring to that day, Rodgers appeared to take a jab at celebrities who have made endorsements this year.

“If you don’t know what to do on trade deadline, just ask your favorite celebrity,” Rodgers said. “My favorite is when the celebrity is bought and paid for by China.”

Rodgers’ comment comes amid a flury of last-minute celebrity endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris in the week leading up to the election. NBA star LeBron James and even the main cast of Marvel’s Avengers films, including Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, have announced their endorsements for Harris in the last week. Pop stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez have also made their stance in support of Harris very clear ahead of a historically high-stakes election day next week.

There are no notable celebrity endorsements for NFL trade deadline decisions to report.

But Rodgers didn’t stop there.

He also vocally criticized the decision by the U.S. government to send billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, which has occurred under the Biden-Harris administration, while countless American citizens in the southeastern part of the country have been affected by hurricane damage in recent months.

“I don’t have a problem with Ukraine, at all, I just think there are a lot of problems in the United States that $180 billion could maybe help instead of fighting a proxy war,” Rodgers said. “You know, like natural disasters, and there’s FEMA is confiscating bottles of water and food supplies from people trying to help, like maybe let’s help those people out, and obviously FEMA doesn’t have the best record when you go back to 2005 and Katrina, but I think there’s a lot of problems in the states, and there’s people hurting could use more than $600, $700.”

Rodgers appeared to refer to the Biden-Harris administration’s recent response to Hurrican Helene, which brought billions of dollars in property damage to Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and parts of Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

The U.S. has sent $66.9 billion as of Oct. 21, according to the Department of State.

Meanwhile, a Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report from August stated that FEMA has $7 billion that can be directed to help with recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which hit the region, especially Florida, later that month. However, FEMA disputes that all the money is recoverable, signaling that only about $4.5 billion is not obligated and could potentially be reprogrammed.

But Fox News Digital previously reported that the August Inspector General report “gives an incomplete picture” of how much money is available.

Rodgers has previously criticized the Democratic Party. He dismissed the political system as a “sham” during a podcast interview from Lake Tahoe this summer. Rodgers specifically called out Hillary Clinton’s infamous email scandal and the notion that the 2016 DNC primary was rigged in favor of Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

“Politics, I’ve said from the beginning, is an absolute sham. And if we’ve seen anything whether what they did to Bernie Sanders in 2016, that we saw in the (John) Podesta emails or the fact that nothing really ever changes . . . all they talk about is what they’re gonna do, and then life doesn’t actually get better for any of us – whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. And we’re still doing the same f—ing two-party system. Not letting Bobby get in or anybody else,” Rodgers said during an interview on “Pardon My Take” on July 22.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Vice Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, also said her party’s 2016 primary was “rigged” against Sanders, during an interview on CNN in November 2017.

In that same episode, Rodgers also suggested that former Democrat Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi engages in insider trading.

Rodgers also criticized the inability of a third-party candidate to be able to get on the ballots for the election.

Kennedy failed to meet the requirements of the debate between President Biden and former President Trump, which influenced top Democratic politicians and donors to urge Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

“We have Bobby, who doesn’t even get a chance to be in the debates. If you knew the insides of how ridiculous it is for a third-party candidate to get on the ballots in 50 states – it’s a f—ing sham,” Rodgers said. “It’s certain colors in some states. There’s certain people you gotta submit it to in other states. It’s a certain amount of votes in certain states. It’s a f—ing joke.”

Rodgers was floated as a potential Kennedy running mate before Kennedy ended up picking Nicole Shanahan. Rodgers admitted that he “thought about” joining Kennedy’s ticket, but instead opted to “live his life.”

Kennedy has since withdrawn from the race and endorsed former president Trump.

