Aaron Rodgers may be ready to lace up his cleats for the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season, but anything after that is cloudy.

Rodgers insisted Wednesday he’s not interested in the upcoming season turning into a farewell tour with the possibility of retirement or him playing for another team in 2022.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” the reigning NFL MVP said, via ESPN. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

Rodgers said he’s thought at times 2020 could have been his last year with Green Bay and knew his time was short once the Packers selected Jordan Love in the 2020 draft.

“And I thought unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I’m going to be here past 2021 that maybe this would be my last year. I didn’t want to be going into a year with some sort of … as a lame duck, like I said. I didn’t think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team, and nothing really changed in that regard. I went into the offseason, that [it] could have been it,” he added.

“I’m glad that I enjoyed every moment, I’m glad that I led exactly the way I wanted to lead and looked for those conversations with certain guys that needed a pick-me-up at different times. I took the headphones off and enjoyed the surroundings and the road trips and the time with the guys. Yeah, it’s a good template, for sure.”

Rodgers and the Packers were on the brink of a Super Bowl berth last season. He led the league last season with 48 touchdown passes and added 4,299 passing yards.