The drama between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is still going strong, but one NFL analyst believes the reigning league MVP is eventually going to suit up in green and yellow this upcoming season.

“I think he’s going to play,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger told Fox News on Thursday. “I think he’s made his statement. I think everybody knows how he feels. I think if you take football away from Aaron Rodgers because he doesn’t want to play for certain individuals in the organization. I think that’s more damaging to him than it is to anybody else. Because you only get so many years to play.

“And to be honest with you, the same things that are bothering him this offseason, bothered him all season long. So, it wasn’t like this is something new. This has been going on. And look what he did with it. He’s just a rare individual that can bottle everything up, laser-focused, and go out there and play the best season he’s ever had.”

Baldinger believes Rodgers can’t afford to sit out any longer because he needs to get work in with his teammates before the start of the season. He added that it’s “not fair to anybody in the organization.”

“I think he needs to recognize that,” Baldinger said. “It’s not fair to his teammates… He might still hold out, and that story will continue to just fester as it will. But at some point, he just has to make a decision. It’s too big of a distraction to everybody else. The people who are counting on him, at some point, it’s just not fair.”

After studying last season’s tape on Green Bay, Baldinger believes the Packers are closer than ever to make it to a second Super Bowl in the Rodgers era.

“He certainly didn’t have any problems throwing touchdowns to Robert Tonyan or winning touchdowns to Allen Lazard. He just made the best of what he has,” Baldinger added. “They re-signed [running back] Aaron Jones, and Davante [Adams] is Davante. Nobody is probably more valuable to a receiving core than what he is. So, they’ve been to two straight NFC Championship games. I think he’s going to go back, try to win the division, and get back to another championship game, and we’ll see if he can win it. But I don’t believe he’s going to sit out. I never believed it.”