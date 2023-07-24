Aaron Rodgers hits Garrett Wilson for viral touchdown catch at Jets practice as chemistry develops

Looks like Aaron Rodgers is really liking his connection with another No. 17.

The Davante Adams-esque chemistry with a receiver did not find Rodgers last season with the Green Bay Packers, but with the New York Jets, many believed he would quickly look for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, Garrett Wilson, as training camp got underway.

Jets fans got their wish on Sunday with some lovey footwork by both quarterback and receiver on a red-zone drill that resulted in a Rodgers-to-Wilson touchdown.

It was a classic Rodgers scramble out of the pocket after he ran a play-action design off the snap. The Jets’ pass rush, an area that flourished in 2022 on a solid Gang Green defense, was collapsing the pocket when Rodgers took a step up and darted to his right, continuing to look downfield the entire way.

After pump faking once, he let it fly and found Wilson in the back of the end zone, but the receiver’s body had to readjust to make this play even possible.

Wilson contorted his upper half, twisting around his hands to make the catch, while his lower half had the position perfect for the toe-tap touchdown.

Fans who watched in the stands at the team’s Florham Park facility cheered loudly as they celebrated the score.

This connection between Rodgers and Wilson may be in its first chapter, but it is already producing highlight-reel catches and throws that have fans and experts alike in awe.

The reason many believed Wilson and Rodgers would build a rapport fast was due to the former fighting through three different quarterbacks last season and still managing to produce. He had 1,103 yards to lead the Jets and all rookies in receiving with four touchdowns as well.

Rodgers developed some chemistry with his rookie receivers in Green Bay – Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs – a bit too late in the year, as the Packers ended up missing the playoffs after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the season last year.

It is not just Wilson who Rodgers will have to throw to this season, as fellow receivers Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and familiar faces in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are in the wide receivers room. There are also tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, while Breece Hall and Michael Carter will be getting work out of the backfield.

However, just like his previous No. 17 in Green Bay, Rodgers always has his go-to man on offense that he can count on to make a catch.

If this play indicates anything about what is to come this season, Wilson will be getting his fair share of those opportunities with Rodgers in 2023.