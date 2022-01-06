Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers may not be as murky as everyone thinks as his latest comments about his situation with the organization appear to show their relationship in a favorable light.

Rodgers and the Packers were at odds in the offseason with the 2020 NFL MVP suggesting culture issues in the organization. But as the year progressed, the Packers would eventually wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the tune apparently changed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Adam Schein Podcast” and was asked about whether he’s considered the grass might not be greener on the other side as he and the Packers dominated the NFC North this season while other division races have been tighter.

“The grass is greener where you water it. I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life,” Rodgers said.

“I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, [General Manager Brian Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it’s been a really nice Fall and Winter.

“I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I’m thankful for that relationship, where it’s at at this point, and that’s made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS BLASTS MVP VOTER FOLLOWING CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS: ‘HE’S AN ABSOLUTE BUM’

There have been a few teams mentioned as possible landing spots for Rodgers should the Packers decide to trade him in the offseason. However, with Green Bay winning the division again and being as good as they are, the possibility of Rodgers staying with the team has grown over the last few weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The upcoming playoffs may be a huge factor in the decision Rodgers and the Packers make in the months to come.