Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders

Davante Adams thinks he’s reuniting with old pal Aaron Rodgers, but the four-time MVP wants some help.

Earlier this week, Adams responded to a tweet that asked “which neighborhood” the Green Bay Packers quarterback was headed to for the 2023 season.

Adams quote-tweeted it and answered, simply, “Mine.”

Aaron Rodgers (12) and Davante Adams (17) of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisc.
(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Packers traded Adams to Las Vegas, where the stud receiver teamed up with his quarterback from Fresno State, Derek Carr.

Vegas and Carr are likely to go their separate ways, putting the Raiders in need of a quarterback.

Someone let Rodgers know about Adams’ tweet at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
(Chris Unger/Getty Images)

“Aaron, I heard Davante is looking for a neighbor, bro,” a fan said.

Rodgers replied, “Tell him to buy me a house. He’s got that money now.”

Another fan gave Rodgers a “Raiders” chant, and the Super Bowl XLV champion couldn’t help but crack a smile.

Reports say that Rodgers and the Packers are likely to move on from one another this offseason after several seasons of the relationship turning tumultuous.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans as he leaves the field following a game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis., Dec. 19, 2022.
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Packers went 8-9 in 2022, missing the playoffs in the last game of the season with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions.