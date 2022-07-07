Aaron Rodgers gets first ‘deep and meaningful’ tattoo with astrological elements

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers shared his intricately designed tattoo on Wednesday, telling fans it was the first time he has been inked.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry,” the Green Bay Packers legend wrote on his Instagram, referring to Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi.

The mystical design contains astrological elements, including the Sagittarius Zodiac sign – Rodgers is a Sagittarius – along with two lions, an eye, constellations and the ocean.

“Grateful for his mastery and friendship,” the NFL quarterback added of Bercsenyi in his post.

Green Bay offensive tackle David Bakhtiari joked in the comments he hoped it was a temporary “henna tattoo.”

Kurt Benkert, a third-string quarterback who was recently released by the Packers, wrote the tattoo was “just the beginning.”

A fan joked they hoped the design was on the left arm because the right arm was reserved for touchdowns.

Rodgers, who recently broke off his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, is rumored to be dating a woman named Blu who has denied rumors that she is a witch.

She is the co-founder of Florescence, a “modern mystery school for women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you.”

“When I’m at my computer too long I start to lose sight of my own creative magic. The most important thing to me is my creativity. I believe a lot of anxiety is due to unexpressed creative potential,” Blu wrote in 2021.

“So I put everything down and decided to put a blu wig on and paint my eyebrows and lips blu with my @tribalmarkers and then draw all over myself on procreate – to create another piece of art – just for the sake of blurring the lines between life and art.”

The two haven’t confirmed or denied they are in a relationship.