Aaron Rodgers’ future with Jets will depend on new head coach, GM: report

The New York Jets put together two of the most important pieces of their offseason with the hirings of Aaron Glenn as head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager.

Next on the list? Quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers played one of the two seasons he was with the Jets. The first season ended just as quickly as it began for the quarterback as he tore his Achilles four plays into the year. The 2024 season didn’t go as well as the team had planned, with Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas both getting canned during the year. New York finished 5-12.

Whether Rodgers returns as the Jets’ quarterback is still in question.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said in a video on Sunday that Rodgers had been adamant that whether he comes back to the Jets depends on the new leadership.

“Aaron Rodgers has been very clear that the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager. Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it, Rodgers as well. Expect those conversations to ramp up in the coming week,” Rapoport said.

The 10-time Pro Bowler had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes as he played every game for the Jets.

If Rodgers does come back, New York may have a quandary at wide receiver to deal with.

Davante Adams has teased about playing elsewhere in 2025 and Garrett Wilson suggested he wanted to be traded out of New York.

So, while two key organizational pieces were put into place, there still is a lot to be determined on how the roster will look come Week 1.