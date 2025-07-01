Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate takes swipe at QB over lack of wedding invite

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari appeared to take a swipe at his former teammate Aaron Rodgers on Monday as he congratulated Jordan Love on his nuptials.

Love, the current Packers quarterback, married Ronika Stone over the weekend. Bakhtiari was among those in the Green Bay brotherhood who were invited to the wedding. It seemed to be a point of contention with Bakhtiari as Rodgers was seemingly married in secret.

“Love is love. Congrats to the Loves,” Bakhtiari wrote on X. “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.”

Rumors about Rodgers’ love life have swirled since he was pictured at the Kentucky Derby wearing a wedding ring. He was spotted with the ring again when the Pittsburgh Steelers posted a photo of him signing his one-year contract. However, Rodgers’ wife has remained a mystery.

As Rodgers explained it, she’s just a private person.

The four-time NFL MVP went on a rant about the media trying to find out who he was married to during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“It’s a sick society, isn’t it? It’s a sick society. I’ve lived in the public eye for 20 years. I had public relationships. How did that work out? I had people leaking my home information and making up stories that we bought a house together. I had people calling the paparazzi. I had people posting personal life on the internet. Now, I didn’t want any of that, didn’t like doing that, and now I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye, didn’t sign up to be a celebrity, doesn’t want to be a part of it,” Rodgers began. “And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private, now I’m weird.

“What happened to common decency about security and a personal life that we now have to dive into your details of where you live and what you’re doing, who you’re with and what you’re doing and who your wife is, if you even have a wife, if you’re doing some sort of attention-grabbing thing? Because my wife is a private person, doesn’t have social media, hasn’t been a public person, doesn’t want to be a public person, and that’s somehow now a weird thing?

“The entitlement to information about my private life is so f—ing ridiculous and embarrassing. Hey, do what you gotta do. Just try and leave me out of a conversation, sports world, for a month. Try to leave me out, my personal life, my professional life. Try not to talk about me. Try to still be relevant for the next six weeks, five weeks, whatever it is. See if you can do that.”

“When this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me. I know I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private,” he added.

