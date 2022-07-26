Aaron Rodgers draws comparisons to Nic Cage’s ‘Con Air’ character as he reports to camp

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers made an incredible entrance to training camp on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers star arrived at camp in a white tank top and blue jeans. His long hair was flowing in the breeze and NFL fans said he was giving off “Con Air” vibes — comparing the two-time reigning NFL MVP to Nic Cage’s character in the 1997 film.

The NFL world weighed in on the look.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

BENGALS’ JOE BURROW TO HAVE APPENDIX TAKEN OUT: REPORT

Packers practice officially opens at Nitschke Field on Wednesday. The first and second practices, which take place on back-to-back days, will be open to the public. Saturday’s practice is also open to the public. If there should be inclement weather, practice will be held at the Don Hutson Center but closed to the public due to space limitations.

Rodgers will be leading a bit of a different Packers offense this season.

While he’ll sill have Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the backfield, Green Bay traded standout wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. Marques Valdes-Scantling also left the team and joined the Kansas City Chiefs after the team traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Green Bay brings back Allen Lazard, Robert Cobb and Robert Tonyan as solid targets. The team added Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 record but missed out on a Super Bowl appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season with only seven interceptions. He hasn’t thrown 10 or more interceptions since 2010.