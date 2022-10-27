Aaron Rodgers defends critical remarks on teammates, doesn’t see why people would have issue with the truth

Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations with his Green Bay Packers teammates boiled over into the public sphere earlier this week, and on Wednesday he took a beat to explain “the truth.”

The Packers are 3-4 through their first seven games, ranked 23rd in points scored and 20th in yards gained. Rodgers had been open about the young wide receivers getting accustomed to the offense. Earlier this week, he said players are making too many mistakes and some “shouldn’t be playing.”

The two-time reigning MVP did not back down from the remarks he made, telling reporters Wednesday, “People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes.”

Rodgers said he has had the same discussions privately and did not think it was a problem his teammates hearing critiques and that everyone hears the scrutiny and processes it in their own ways.

“I’m not going to be a robot up here. I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know, I’m calling things the way I see it. If people don’t think I need to air that stuff out, that’s their opinion. But I’m doing what I think is in the best interests of our guys, and I’ve tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year. And I was relating my personal feelings on the situation. I didn’t call anybody out by name.”

Rodgers added he was putting everyone on high alert when it comes to their performances, and if anyone had a problem with it, his office door was always open and enjoys having those types of conversations to clear the air with everyone and anyone.

“I enjoy any type of conflict like that, because I know the resolution on the other side’s gonna make us a better unit, better friendship, better cohesion on the field,” he said. “But nobody’s come to me and said, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you said.’ I think everybody knows, Matt [LaFleur] includes, that everything’s got to take a little uptick, get a little better.”

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins was among those who came to Rodgers’ defense.

“This is a business and if you’re not performing or executing or doing the things you’re supposed to be doing, then I’m with Aaron,” Watkins said of the quarterback’s remarks about players getting their in-game reps cut over poor performance. “If I’m not playing well or if I’m freaking up and busting plays, get me out of the game because that’s not helping the team.

“I think that’s a wake-up call to everybody. A wake-up call to myself. I try to limit myself to having one MA a game. That’s my goal. The goal is to have none, but things happen.”

Packers fans will see if players can handle the truth, take it in stride and bounce back with what would be an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.