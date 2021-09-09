Aaron Rodgers could join exclusive club with potential 2021 MVP award

Aaron Rodgers dominated the NFL in 2020 as he led the league in touchdown passes (48) and threw for more than 4,000 passing yards for the fourth time out of the last five seasons.

The Green Bay Packers star didn’t have the ideal offseason an MVP should want. He had a standoff with the organization that appeared to be heading toward a trade or retirement, but at the 11th hour, he and the franchise’s top brass mended their relationship enough for him to stick around for 2021.

The three-time MVP could be in line to win his fourth with Aaron Jones, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all returning for 2021 and the team trading for Randall Cobb in the offseason. Rodgers’ favorite targets will line up around him but going back to back as the league’s top player is hard to come by.

There have only been four NFL players to win consecutive MVP awards: Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown.

Manning did it with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Brett Favre won three consecutive MVPs, the only player to achieve that feat, in 1995, 1996 and 1997. Before Favre, Joe Montana won back to back awards in 1989 and 1990. Jim Brown was the first to do so with the Cleveland Browns in 1957 and 1958 – the first years the award was handed out.

The Packers are favorites to win the NFC North and to make a run to the Super Bowl this season. Rodgers and Green Bay were a few points short of making an appearance last season.

According to FOX Bet, Rodgers is +1000 to win the award. Only Patrick Mahomes has better odds.

Rodgers and the Packers will play in FOX’s Game of the Week on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.