Aaron Rodgers bemoans Packers’ training camp mistakes: ‘Simple plays we’re messing up’

The NFL preseason and training camp are the best ways to fine-tune the offense, but for a four-time NFL MVP like Aaron Rodgers, patience can definitely run thin.

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have been competing against each other in joint-practice sessions. While the defense had looked solid, Rodgers bemoaned the mistakes of the offense.

“A lot of mental errors, a lot of pre-snap penalties,” the Packers star said Tuesday. “Kind of been the theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.”

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs, not to mention offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett taking the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job.

Green Bay added Sammy Watkins and selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers are all back as well.

However, while the Packers prepare, Rodgers openly expressed that the mistakes have to stop.

“It’s unfortunately some of the same guys. Repeat mistakes (are) a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area. But I felt like the line for the most part held up pretty good, which was good to see,” Rodgers added.

“I mean there’s definitely some guys that you feel really good about. Obviously, I can play with Cobby (Randall Cobb) in my sleep. And when he’s healthy, he’s a premier slot receiver in the league. I feel, especially after today, better with Sammy. And then there’s a lot of opportunity after that.”

The Saints’ defense isn’t anything to sneeze at and is probably the perfect team to practice against to prepare for the season.

New Orleans’ defense was fourth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. The Saints trounced the Packers 38-3 in last season’s opening game. They picked off Rodgers twice and sacked him once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.