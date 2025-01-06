Aaron Rodgers addresses NFL future following possible final game with Jets

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and helped the New York Jets crush the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes on Sunday evening, 32-30.

It may have been the 41-year-old quarterback’s final game as rumors have swirled about his impending retirement for weeks. Despite the lackluster season, Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to hit the 500-touchdown pass plateau for his career.

Rodgers addressed his next steps after the game.

“We’ll have the conversations in the next few days,” he said, via SNY. “Whatever happens out of there, I don’t know if anything will be definitive coming out of those. But I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or if they’re ready to move on. Either way, I’m thankful for my two years here.”

Rodgers said he intended to meet with team owners Woody and Christopher Johnson. He added that he would not be “upset or offended” about what they decide to do.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers prior to the start of the 2023 season. He played four snaps in Week 1 before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Turmoil and lackadaisical effort created a negative narrative around the team. The Jets fired Robert Saleh and then general manager Joe Douglas in the middle of the season.

New York finished the year 5-12.

Rodgers had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. He started each game.