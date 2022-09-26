Aaron Judge’s quest to hit 61st homer vs Red Sox ends early due to rain

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees fans hoping to see Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Sunday night went home soaking wet without the satisfaction of the latest dinger.

At least they saw six innings of a 2-0 win.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Bronx and put a damper on the festivities. Judge was on deck for the bottom of the seventh when the game was called for rain.

Judge was 1-for-2 for the night. He had a double off Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello. He also had a walk. The slugging outfielder is now homerless in his last 15 at-bats, according to MLB.com.

Jose Trevino had an RBI for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks both scored the runs. One of the runs came on a Rob Refsnyder error.

Regardless, the Yankees improved to 94-58 on the season.

Nestor Cortes improved to 11-4 on the season. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Refsnyder had the lone Red Sox hit, a double off Cortes. Enrique Hernandez was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Judge’s pursuit of American League history now heads to Toronto as the Yankees get ready to play a three-game set against the Blue Jays. Additionally, the team has the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers on the docket.

The Orioles series is the final Yankee Stadium regular-season series of the year.